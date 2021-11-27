MangaluruMANGALURU 27 November 2021 01:38 IST
Comments
Facility is functional, says Konkan Railway
Updated: 27 November 2021 01:38 IST
Konkan Railway Corporation has said that the passenger reservation system (PRS) at the Post Office, Kundapur, is working. A release here on Friday said that glitches in the working of the passenger reservation system have been rectified and the system is working properly. It was out of order due to technical problems, KRCL said and regretted inconvenience caused to passengers.
More In Mangaluru
Read more...