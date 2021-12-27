‘Facilities for tourists will improve at Panambur’

Mangaluru

27 December 2021 01:11 IST

It is not enough if the city is kept clean; beaches too should be maintained: MP

The district administration will shortly finalise the new agency for development of Panambur beach and further improve facilities for tourists, said Mangaluru North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty here on Sunday.

Speaking at the launch of an awareness drive and run at the beach, Dr. Shetty said the process of the finalisation of the agency got delayed due to the model code of conduct.

More toilets and washrooms will be made available at the beach that has good tourist footfall. The district administration has planned to add more watersports activities.

It is working on holding a beach festival at Panambur and a river festival in Bangra Koloor, he added.

Inaugurating the programme, Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the State and the Union Governments are giving impetus to improving tourism sector.

He said said it was not just enough the city remains clean, but its surroundings, particularly the beaches that attract thousands of tourists too should remain clean. Mr. Kateel said there was a need to create enhanced awareness among the public about keeping beaches clean as it also involves protection of the environment.

Government machinery, non-governmental organisations, and the media should join hands in this initiative, he said.

The programme was jointly organised by the district administration, MCC, KIOCL, DK Working Journalists Association, CREDAI, and Mangaluru University’s National Service Scheme unit. Later, the dignitaries joined about 140 NSS volunteers and public in the drive.

A truckload of trash was collected during the drive, the bulk of which was collected on the road leading from NH 66 to Panambur Beach. The road belongs to New Mangalore Port Trust and visitors to the beach have been ruing about coal dust and trash along the stretch.