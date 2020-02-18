Facilities for persons with HIV discussed

Chief Executive Officer of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat Preeti Gehlot said on Monday that houses would be given on priority to persons with HIV through the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.

She was chairing a coordination meeting on providing various benefits and facilities to persons with HIV at the Zilla Panchayat Hall here.

Mr. Gehlot said that the departments concerned should provide housing to persons with HIV in the district. In 2017-18, only four had been given houses under the scheme, though the target was to provide 33 houses. Though the objective was to provide housing, this could not be done because of lack of housing sites.

The issue of providing concessional bus passes to persons with HIV, the functioning of the ART Centres in Udupi and Kundapur, too were discussed at the meeting.

Kaveri, member-secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Chidananda Sanju, District AIDS Control Officer, Seshappa, District Women and Child Welfare Officer, and other departmental heads were present.