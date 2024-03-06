Face SSLC examination confidently, without any anxiety, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner tells students

March 06, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Wednesday asked class X students to face SSLC examination confidently without any anxiety.

In his virtual interaction with select class X students of the district from his office, Mr. Muhilan said students should not get distracted from the happenings around them and focus on exceeding well in the examination, which will be held between March 25 and April 6.

“The SSLC examination will be the first time where you will be moving out of your school. This is time to show your capability and score good marks,” he said.

When a student asked about the way to prepare in the remaining 19 days, Mr. Muhilan said students should write important equations, formulas and historical details on a piece of paper and go through it every day. Going through short notes of chapters will also help. “If you work in an organised way, 19 days is sufficient to prepare for the examination,” he said.

While asking students to prepare as per the examination scheme and follow instructions of teachers on scoring options, Mr. Muhilan said students should spend the first 10 minutes in the examination hall to go through the question paper.

After answering questions, the students should spend the last 10 minutes to go through the answers. Students should practise answering model question papers and work out the time they have to spend for answering two, five and other higher marks questions.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Venkatesh Subraya Patagar and SSLC District Nodal Officer Venkatesh Nayak took part in the interaction.

