Heavy rainfall forecast in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on May 19

May 18, 2022 23:53 IST

Extremely heavy rainfall can occur at isolated places across the twin districts on May 20 too, the department said, urging farmers to postpone their farming activities for two-three days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorm, exceeding 205 mm, in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on May 19.

Extremely heavy rainfall can occur at isolated places across the twin districts on May 20 too, the department said, urging farmers to postpone their farming activities for two-three days.

Arecanut farmers have been advised to make arrangements to drain out excess rainwater from their plantations.

The department has told fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next 24 hours as squally wind with speeds reaching up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along the coast.

The department has forecast heavy rainfall on May 21 across the coastal region, but there is no weather warning for May 22 and 23.

Holiday for schools

Authorities in Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga districts declared a holiday for all schools in view of heavy rains. The order applies to government, aided and unaided schools.

The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Shivamogga. The city is expected to receive anywhere between 100 mm to 150 mm of rainfall on May 19.