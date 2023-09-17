Extended Bengaluru-Mangaluru Express to leave Mangaluru Central at 8.40 a.m. towards Murdeshwar

September 17, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - MANGALURU

The extended Bengaluru (Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru)-Mangaluru overnight express via Mysuru (Train No. 16585) will leave Mangaluru Central at 8.40 a.m. to reach Murdeshwar at 1.35 p.m. from Sunday onwards.

In the return direction, Train No. 16586 Murdeshwar-SMVTB overnight express leaves Murdeshwar at 2.10 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 6.25 p.m. and leaves Central at 6.35 p.m., the usual timing to reach SMVTB at 7.15 a.m.

There is no change in the timetable between Mangaluru Central and SMVTB, the Railways said.

There is no change either in the timetable of Train No. 16585 between SMVTB and Mangaluru Junction. The train however arrives at Mangaluru Central at 8.30 a.m. instead of the earlier 9.05 a.m. to depart towards Murdeshwar at 8.40 a.m.

It leaves Surathkal at 10.34 a.m., Mulki at 10.46 a.m., Udupi at 11.20 a.m., Barkur at 11.40 a.m., Kundapur at 11.56 a.m., Byndoor at 12.42 p.m., and Bhatkal at 12.58 p.m.

Leaving Murdeshwar at 2.10 p.m., Train No. 16586 departs Bhatkal at 2.24 p.m., Byndoor at 2.40 p.m., Kundapur at 3.10 p.m., Barkur at 3.30 p.m., Udupi at 3.50 p.m., Mulki at 4.38 p.m., and Surathkal at 4.52 p.m.