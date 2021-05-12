Mangaluru

‘Extend relaxation window by an hour’

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath on Wednesday urged district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari to extend the relaxation window for purchasing essential commodities to four hours in the district as in other parts of the State.

Submitting a memorandum to Mr. Poojari, Mr. Kamath said that Mangaluru is a busy commercial hub. The 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. window is insufficient for people to buy their daily essentials. Traders too are facing difficulty in maintaining stocks and supplies, he said.

As such, the lockdown guidelines applicable across the State should be made applicable to the district too, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2021 7:05:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/extend-relaxation-window-by-an-hour/article34543272.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY