‘Extend Chennai Superfast Express up to Kumta’

June 19, 2022 23:53 IST

The Railways has been urged to extend Train Nos. 12685/12686 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Superfast Express up to Kumta in Uttara Kannada district effectively utilising the train rake’s idling time of nearly 10 hours.

Urging Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) to permit operation of the train from Mangaluru Central to Kumta under KRCL network, the former member of National Railway Users’ Consultative Committee Kunjal Venkatesh Kini said that the extension would help hundreds of travellers between Chennai and coastal Karnataka, beyond Mangaluru.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said that coastal Karnataka was connected to almost all major cities in the country, except Chennai and surrounding regions. Thousands of people from coastal Karnataka as well as Chennai travel between the places on account of employment, business including the hospitality industry, education and other purposes. Lack of direct connectivity was affecting their movement as they had to go to Mangaluru to get Chennai services, he said.

Mr. Kini pointed out that Train No. 12685 on its arrival at Mangaluru Central at 7.10 am remains idle till its departure at 4.55 pm. Since the rake’s primary maintenance was being done at Chennai, not much work was involved with it at Mangaluru Central and hence, the idling time of 10 hours could best be utilised by extending it to Kumta, he argued.

The proposed extension would not in any way affect its existing schedule, he said and added that the service towards Kumta could start at 7.40 am to reach the destination at 11.40 am. In the return direction, the train could start at noon from Kumta to reach Mangaluru Central at 4 pm, undergo watering and leave at its scheduled departure time of 4.55 pm, he said.