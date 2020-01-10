Express trains delayed to accommodate GM special

Passengers travelling to Hubballi and beyond from Bengaluru by the Rani Chennamma and Jodhpur Expresses on Thursday morning were severely inconvenienced when the trains reached Hubballi late by more than an hour. The delay was owing to the Railway’s efforts to accommodate a special train of the General Manager, South Western Railway.

While Rani Chennamma Express (16589) reached Hubballi at 6.42 a.m., as against its scheduled arrival of 5.35 a.m., the Bengaluru-Jodhpur Express (16508) arrived at 7.39 a.m., instead of 6.30 a.m. The delay had a cascading effect beyond Hubballi as well, with the trains reaching Belagavi and further late by more than an hour.

One of the passengers said he had overheard the Railways staff talking about accommodating the special train of the SWR GM, who was travelling from Bengaluru to Hubballi on Wednesday night. Consequently, the GM special was received at Hubballi ahead of Rani Chennamma Express. The passengers wondered how express trains could be detained to facilitate the GM special.

SWR chief PRO E. Vijaya told The Hindu that the traffic was heavy early Thursday morning on the single-line section, with the delayed arrival of some trains from the north towards Bengaluru. There was the GM Special too in the section, she said, adding that that alone could not be the reason for the delayed arrivals of both Rani Chennamma and Jodhpur express trains.