Exploit social media for publicity too, Information Dept. officials told

MANGALURU

09 October 2020 19:55 IST

Commissioner of Information and Publicity Department P.S. Harsha on Friday presented Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka health cards to journalists at the department office in Udupi.

Dr. Harsha visited the Udupi office of the assistant director of the department and inspected its working.

A release said that the Commissioner impressed upon the officials to effectively connect people and the government through their work. For this, officials have to effectively coordinate between various departments. Earlier, the department’s role was mainly to create awareness about government programmes and schemes, he said.

At a time when people were increasingly relying on social media for gathering and disseminating information, the department should also rise to the occasion and indulge in publicity through social media, Dr. Harsha said.

He told the officials to provide comprehensive and proper information to people.

District Information Officer B. Manjunath and others were present.