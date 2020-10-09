Mangaluru

Exploit social media for publicity too, Information Dept. officials told

Commissioner of Information and Publicity Department P.S. Harsha on Friday presented Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka health cards to journalists at the department office in Udupi.

Dr. Harsha visited the Udupi office of the assistant director of the department and inspected its working.

A release said that the Commissioner impressed upon the officials to effectively connect people and the government through their work. For this, officials have to effectively coordinate between various departments. Earlier, the department’s role was mainly to create awareness about government programmes and schemes, he said.

At a time when people were increasingly relying on social media for gathering and disseminating information, the department should also rise to the occasion and indulge in publicity through social media, Dr. Harsha said.

He told the officials to provide comprehensive and proper information to people.

District Information Officer B. Manjunath and others were present.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2020 7:57:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/exploit-social-media-for-publicity-too-information-dept-officials-told/article32815012.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story