Experts urge students to improve interpersonal skills

Resource persons at The Hindu Education Plus Career Guidance Programme 2022 here on Saturday asked students to improve their interpersonal skills and love the educational streams and career of their choice.

Speaking on the occasion, Surfraz J. Hashim, Principal, P A First Grade College, Mangaluru and a psychologist, said that about 50 engineering streams are available to study after Class XII.

Asking students to read general books to improve their knowledge apart from their core subject of study, he said that many engineering streams are interrelated. Artificial Learning and Machine Learning are now emerging as a new engineering disciplines.

Advising students to develop a positive attitude and thinking, Mr. Hashim said that all Engineering streams and other streams of education have scope provided how one makes use of his or her skills.

Mere obtaining degrees will not make anyone professionals and it required application of skills at the right time at the right place.

Harish Bala, a resource person from CIGMA India, a career counselling and training organisation, Bengaluru, threw light on the general education courses covering Arts, Commerce, and Science and paramedical streams.

Benita Davis, a general surgeon, Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru, who spoke on medical profession, explained on how to get into undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses.

Jayakara Bhandary M., Principal, Government First Grade College, Car Street, who spoke on CET counselling process, said that the fees during the admission process should be remitted to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) and not to colleges. The KEA will later transfer the fees remitted by students to the respective colleges.

He explained about the document verification round, option entry, mock allotment of seats, and the admission process.

As the counselling process has been made online and all the details have been published on the KEA website, students will find the process easy he said, alerting students on the documents required for admission.

Two sets of documents, one original and another attested, should be produced during the physical document verification, he said.

Krithi Karkera compered the programme.