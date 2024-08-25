Experts to check stability of Polali bridge on August 26, says Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner

A team of experts will check the stability of Polali bridge built across the Phlaguni at Addur on Monday, according to Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan.

The Deputy Commissioner has banned heavy vehilces, including buses, on the bridge as its stability is under question.

Asked about a recent statement by Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, that unabated illegal sand extraction beneath the bridge has damaged its structure, Mr. Muhilan told The Hindu on Sunday that sand had been extracted in the area around the bridge for a long time. Now the district administration has taken measures to check it.

“We have installed CCTV cameras in the area. In addition, two check posts near the bridge have been set up. One check post is in Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district police limits and another is in the Mangaluru city police limits,” he said.

In addition to the Polali bridge, the team members will also inspect the stability of some other bridges in the district from Monday, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Free transportation facility

Meanwhile, U. Rajesh Naik, Bantwal MLA, introduced free transportation facility from Polali Rajarajeshwari temple in Polali town to the Mangaluru side of the Polali bridge a few days ago after heavy vehicles were banned on the bridge. Now buses from Mangaluru to Polali town drop passengers at the Mangaluru side of the bridge and a mini bus picks up the passengers to Polali town.

It may be mentioned here that talking to reporters in Mangaluru on August 22, Dr. Shetty went on record that notwithstanding flagging the issue for the last one-and-a-half years, the government has failed to take any action to curb illegal sand extraction under the bridge.

Dr. Shetty said the bridge connected the famous Polali Rajarajeshwari temple with Mangaluru and other areas. People were complaining that banning buses and other heavy vehicles on the bridge has come as a blessing in disguise to illegal sand extractors, who extract sand even in the night. He said that there was an urgent need to repair the bridge to make it more stable. But if the illegal sand extraction is not stopped, the repair work will go to waste. Even if a new bridge is constructed, its stability will again be under question, if illegal sand extraction is not stopped.

Dr. Shetty said if illegal sand extraction is not prevented, the Polali bridge too might collapse like the Mullarapatna bridge, which collapsed in Bantwal taluk in 2018 under similar conditions.s

