Expert teams to study causes for landslips: Dakshina Kannada DC

‘The study will help district administration in taking corrective steps’

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and other officials during a vist to an area affected by flash floods in Dakshina Kannada.

Dakshina Kannada district administration has asked the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, the Geological Survey of India, and the National Institute of Technology - Surathkal, Karnataka, to study the causes of the recent landslips that occured at Sullia and Kadaba taluks of the district.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra told reporters here on Friday said people from the affected regions had reported about hearing a loud sound which was followed by huge flow of sludge.

“I have written to these institutes to study the causes for such a flow of sludge,” he said. As it is presently unsafe to carry out the study, it will be done when the monsoon recedes. The study will help district administration in taking corrective steps, he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rajendra said the district administration had asked urban local bodies (ULBs) and panchayats to bar the cutting of hills vertically for building houses. “We have asked them not to give permission to vertically cut the hill by one metre or more. Permission will be given to cut by about three metres only if it is for building retaining wall,” he said.

‘Move to safer locations’

He said people living in the landslip-prone areas were being asked to shift to safer locations. This includes residents of Mittabagilu in Belthangady taluk, which saw a landslip last year and Kalmakaru in Sullia taluk where a landslip was witnessed this year. “People should not insist to live in the same location and it is better to move to safer locations,” Dr. Rajendra requested.

In light of recent damage to a makeshift footbridge following which a girl died after being washed away in a river in Udupi district, Dr. Rajendra said ULBs and gram panchayats had been asked to list out makeshift footbridges in Dakshina Kannada by Monday, August 15. They have been asked to specify footbridges used by schoolchildren. “Following receipt of the report, necessary corrective action will be taken,” he said.