Expert PU College hosts Master Chef contest

Published - August 26, 2024 08:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Expert Pre-University College, Valachil, in association with Spices and Chefs, recently conducted the 'Expert Master Chef Contest 2024' for students and parents on the college campus.

Expert Pre-University College, Valachil, conducted the ‘Expert Master Chef Contest-2024’ for students and parents on the college campus recently.

As many as 564 students participated in the preliminary round. The final round consisted of 12 groups and each team comprised three students and a parent. Students had to prepare a four-course meal containing salad, starter, main course, and dessert within 120 minutes under the supervision of judges. Contestants prepared delicious dishes ranging from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Vathika K. Pai, proprietor of Vathika International Travels and Nirmala Travels, who inaugurated the event said: “Culinary skill is an art which connects us to our rich heritage and culture. Cooking is a special talent, it requires both knowledge and practice.”

Ushaprabha N. Nayak, vice-chairperson, Expert Pre-University Colleges in Mangaluru, who presided over the event said that the event’s objective was to propagate India’s significance and cultural roots through its multi-flavored cuisine.

Ankush N. Nayak, Director of Information Technology, Expert Group of Institutions, in his introductory remarks, said that each cuisine reflects the culture of the different regions in India, a release from the college said.

