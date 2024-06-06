ADVERTISEMENT

Expert Pre University College student among NEET toppers

Published - June 06, 2024 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Arjun Kishore of Expert Pre University College, Mangaluru, being felicitated by Narendra L. Nayak, Chairman, Expert Group of Institutions, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: Specia Arrangement

Arjun Kishore of Expert Pre University College, Mangaluru, is among those students who have secured first rank in the National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical course this year. Mr. Kishore has scored 720 out of 720 marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjana Santhosh Katti of the college who scored 715 of 720 marks has secured an all-India rank of 255, Narendra L. Nayak, chairman, Expert Group of Institutions said in a release.

While 14 students have scored 700 and more marks, 55 have scored more than 675 marks. In all, 109 students scored more than 650 marks, and 176 secured more than 625 marks, he said.

In the KCET 2024, Nihar S.R. of the same college secured first rank in BNYS and BSc Agriculture. He secured a total of six ranks across seven categories of KCET, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US