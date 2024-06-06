GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Expert Pre University College student among NEET toppers

Published - June 06, 2024 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Arjun Kishore of Expert Pre University College, Mangaluru, being felicitated by Narendra L. Nayak, Chairman, Expert Group of Institutions, in Mangaluru.

Arjun Kishore of Expert Pre University College, Mangaluru, being felicitated by Narendra L. Nayak, Chairman, Expert Group of Institutions, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: Specia Arrangement

Arjun Kishore of Expert Pre University College, Mangaluru, is among those students who have secured first rank in the National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical course this year. Mr. Kishore has scored 720 out of 720 marks.

Sanjana Santhosh Katti of the college who scored 715 of 720 marks has secured an all-India rank of 255, Narendra L. Nayak, chairman, Expert Group of Institutions said in a release.

While 14 students have scored 700 and more marks, 55 have scored more than 675 marks. In all, 109 students scored more than 650 marks, and 176 secured more than 625 marks, he said.

In the KCET 2024, Nihar S.R. of the same college secured first rank in BNYS and BSc Agriculture. He secured a total of six ranks across seven categories of KCET, the release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.