Expert Pre University College student among NEET toppers

Arjun Kishore of Expert Pre University College, Mangaluru, is among those students who have secured first rank in the National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical course this year. Mr. Kishore has scored 720 out of 720 marks.

Sanjana Santhosh Katti of the college who scored 715 of 720 marks has secured an all-India rank of 255, Narendra L. Nayak, chairman, Expert Group of Institutions said in a release.

While 14 students have scored 700 and more marks, 55 have scored more than 675 marks. In all, 109 students scored more than 650 marks, and 176 secured more than 625 marks, he said.

In the KCET 2024, Nihar S.R. of the same college secured first rank in BNYS and BSc Agriculture. He secured a total of six ranks across seven categories of KCET, the release said.