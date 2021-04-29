Expert Pre University College booked

The Mangaluru Rural Police on Thursday registered a case against the management of Expert Pre University College, Valachil, under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act on the charge of holding classes and other academic activities on campus.

The college has also been accused of being responsible for some parents holding a protest outside its campus during the lockdown on Thursday for not sending students back home.

But the college has denied both the charge.

More than 30 parents from Dharwad, Vijayapura, Tarikere and other parts of the State came to the institution on Thursday morning asking the management to send their children back home along with them.

“More than 60% of students have already been sent back home. My daughter is among the remaining 40% who are in the hostel. We are worried of their safety, hence we have come to take them home,” said Rashmi, one of the parents.

Another parent said that the parents are worried about the health of their children due to the second wave of COVID-19. As there are no classes and the practical examinations have also been postponed, there was no need for retaining the children in the hostel. Despite coming to the institution by traversing more than 500 km, the management was not ready to speak and made us stand and wait outside the gate, he added.

Another parent said that none from the management responded to emails sent by them about their willingness to take their children back home.

When the parents staged the protest, Mangaluru Tahsildar and police arrived at the institution and later, the management sent the students along with their parents back home.

Following this incident, the Mangaluru Rural Police registered a case against Chairman of Expert Group of Institutions Narendra Nayak and other members of the management of the institution for offences under Section 5 (1) and 5 (4) of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act.

Denying the charge, Mr. Nayak told The Hindu that the institution has not violated any of the guidelines of the State government. “It is the parents who have violated the guidelines by travelling from faraway distances and protesting outside the college,” he said.

Mr. Nayak said that after the declaration of partial lockdown on April 21 emails had been sent asking parents to take their children back home. As many as 1,500 of the 2,300 students on Valachil campus have gone home so far. “On Thursday, the process of sending students back home was on. But the parents were in a hurry and staged the protest without waiting for the completion of the procedure,” he said.

The students were allowed to stay in the hostel as per the recent order of the Pre University Department. The institution had taken every care to protect them from getting infected. No classes and other academic activities had been conducted since April 21, he said.