Experimental stoppage for trains extended till further advice

August 17, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Railways has decided to continue experimental stoppage for eight pairs of trains in some of the stations over Konkan Railway network till further advice.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation here gave a list of trains and stations where the experimental stoppage was extended. They are Train No. 16345/346 Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT Netravathi Express at Kundapura, Bhatkal and Canacona; Train No. 12619/620 Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express at Barkur; Train No. 12201/202 Mumbai LTT-Kochuveli-Mumbai LTT Express at Mookambika Road Byndoor and Ankola; Train No. 22475/476 Hisar-Coimbatore-Hisar Express at Bhatkal, and Train No. 16336/335 Nagercoil-Gandhidham-Nagercoil Express at Canacona.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.