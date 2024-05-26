GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Expelled ex-MLA Raghupathi Bhat poses questions to BJP’s disciplinary committee

BJP workers will ‘reply suitably’ for the expulsion in Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ Constituency, he says

Published - May 26, 2024 09:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
K. Raghupathi Bhat, former Udupi MLA, who is contesting as BJP rebel for the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ Constituency, at a press conference in Udupi on Sunday, May 26.

K. Raghupathi Bhat, former Udupi MLA, who is contesting as BJP rebel for the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ Constituency, at a press conference in Udupi on Sunday, May 26. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

K. Raghupathi Bhat, former BJP MLA, said on Sunday, May 26, that the party workers will “reply suitably” to the saffron party in the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ Constituency for expelling him from the party.

At the same time, while reacting to his expulsion in Udupi he posed several questions to the State Disciplinary Committee of the party that expelled him.

The three-term MLA who is contesting as a rebel against Dhananjay Sarji of the BJP said that the committee should make it clear from which post he (Mr. Bhat) has been expelled as the party has not given him any position in the party now. “I am not even a member of the State executive and I am only a party worker,” he said.

Mr. Bhat said that the expulsion notice did not reach him and he came to know about it only through media reports.

Poses questions

Posing questions to the committee, Mr. Bhat asked which disciplinary action it took against those who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election. “Did you (the committee) expel two MLAs who cross-voted? What action did you take against those who violated the Whip?” he asked. “Did you expel the MLAs who supported Congress in the Lok Sabha elections?” he asked.

What action did the committee take against insiders who worked against the party invisibly, he questioned.

“I am a poor party worker. Hence, you (the party) expelled me. I am not perturbed. I will win the elections,” he said.

Mr. Bhat said that there should be an “equitable justice” in expelling a worker.

Indirectly hits at Lingayat lobby

Indirectly hitting at the dominance of the “Lingayat lobby” in the BJP, the former MLA said that the party denied its ticket to four MLAs of Udupi district to contest the last Assembly elections. “Can this be done in Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Hubballi and Bengaluru?” he asked.

Mr. Bhat said that former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar had criticised the party leaders like anything after quitting the BJP and joining the Congress a year ago. But he was taken back and issued the ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election from Belagavi.

Coastal belt taken for granted

The former MLA said that the BJP acts as per its whims and fancies while dealing with the party workers of the coastal belt. “The party workers in the coastal belt are more disciplined. Hence, they invited more punishment,” he said adding that the workers in the belt worked with dedication for “Sangha and BJP.”

Mr. Bhat reiterated that the party should have reserved the South West Graduates’ Constituency seat to a candidate from the coastal belt. But it has fielded a candidate from Shivamogga.

He said that he is unhappy over the “system” in the BJP.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.