Expedite four-laning work on Karavali junction-Malpe stretch of NH 169, Karandlaje tells NH-PWD

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Monday directed the National Highways wing of the Public Works Department to expedite widening of NH 169A between Karavali junction and Malpe in Udupi.

Presiding over a review meeting of national highway works in Udupi, the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP asked the department to complete the land acquisition for the four-lane road at the earliest and complete the work.

She said with the fishing season being active and an increase in the number of tourists to Malpe beach, road users were put to hardship while travelling from Karavali junction on NH 66 and Malpe via Adi Udupi.

Even local residents were being inconvenienced because of increased vehicular movement, Ms. Karandlaje said, adding she was receiving many complaints in this regard.

Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty told the meeting that accidents were on the raise at Padubidri junction on NH 66 and demanded suitable measures by the National Highways Authority of India to address the same. At Katpady junction too, frequent traffic jams were being witnessed, he said.

The MLA also said the widening work of Malpe-Tirthahalli NH 169A in Hiriyadka and Perdur towns was getting delayed. The PWD should take the local residents into confidence and continue the work, he suggested.

Ms. Karandlaje directed the NHAI to take all suitable measures to address traffic issues at Padubidri and Katpady junctions. She also told the PWD to make all necessary preparations to launch the steel bridge for the road overbridge on the Mangaluru-Mumbai railway line at Indrali on NH 169A and complete the work expeditiously.

The underpass work at Santhekatte junction on NH 66 should also be quickened, she told the NHAI.

The Minister further directed departments concerned to display information regarding works being undertaken at the project sites for providing necessary information to the public. All ongoing works should get completed before the onset of the monsoon, she added.

MLA Yashpal Suvarna, Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, Superintendent of Police K. Arun, Kundapura Assistant Commissioner S. Rashmi, NHAI Project Director Abdulla Javed Azmi, NH PWD Assistant Executive Engineer K.V. Manjunath and others were present.

