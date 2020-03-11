Expedite construction of toiletsin rural areas, says ZP chief

Udupi Zilla Panchayat President Dinakar Babu on Wednesday directed officers to expedite the construction of toilets for schools and houses in rural areas of the district.

He was chairing the monthly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting at the Zilla Panchayat Hall, here.

Mr. Babu said that the construction of toilets in schools should be completed within the end of this month.

He said that the Census officers while conducting the Census operations would also be collecting information on how many houses had toilets. Hence, the departmental officers should expedite the construction of toilets under the government schemes.

The officers should compulsorily ask people constructing new houses in rural areas to construct twin-pit toilets, he said.

Chief Planning Officer Srinivas Rao told the meeting that collection of dry waste was being carried out in 54 gram panchayats in the district. The zilla panchayat had instructed other gram panchayats to take up the task of collection of dry waste.

Of the 53 gram panchayats that have been given approval to construct Solid Waste Management Plants, 24 have already constructed them. The construction of these plants was in progress in six places, while tenders had been floated for these plants in 13 places. If any gram panchayat had problems with regard to availability of land for these plants, they should inform the zilla panchayat, he said.

Mr. Babu directed the heads of all departments to reach their targets by the end of this month. Most of the gram panchayats in the district had made the expected progress in collection of taxes; the remaining gram panchayats should reach their targets in tax collection by the end of March.

Some gram panchayats had not paid the electricity bills and the pending amount was ₹ 33 lakh. The executive officers of taluk panchayats should take steps to see that the gram panchayats paid the remaining dues, Mr. Babu said.

Zilla panchayat vice-president Sheela K. Shetty, zilla panchayat Chief Executive Officer Preeti Gehlot, Project Director Gurudutt, Deputy Secretary Kiran and Deputy Conservator of Forests Ashish Reddy were present.