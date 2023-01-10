Exhibition on various handicrafts from across India at Gandhi Shilp Bazaar begins

January 10, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

From sarees of Ilkal to crafted conches from West Bengal, a variety of handicraft products from across the country are on display at the Gandhi Shilp Bazaar Exhibition-cum-sale of handicrafts, which got underway at Hotel Woodlands from Monday, January 9. The exhibition will be on till January 18.

The event has been organised jointly by the office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Union Ministry of Textiles and Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation (KSHDC).

KSHDC Managing Director D. Roopa Moudgil said as many as 100 artisans from across the country, including 30 from Karnataka, are exhibiting their products. Held on the concept of “Vocal for local”, Ms. Moudgil said they are providing market access to artisans. “Whatever revenue that is earned will go to the kitty of the artisans,” she said.

An artisan from West Bengal has exhibited handcrafted conches, key chains and other home furnishing products that are priced between ₹200 and ₹3,000. Jamal Sabhir and his brother from Dehradun are exhibiting different types of binoculars, kaleidoscope, magnifying glass and cow bells. An artisan from Tamil Nadu has brought slippers, bags and other leather products.

Among the articles exhibited by artisans from Karnataka include Ilkal sarees, Khanapur slippers, dress materials from Heggodu, and Channapatna toys. There are good number of artisans who have brought their paintings. Few artisans have brought their woodcrafted wall hanging.

Inaugurating the event, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said the exhibition was continuation of actions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was working towards bringing value for local products.

Mangaluru city South MLA D. Vedavya Kamath said he was working towards providing space for KSHDC’s Cauvery emporium in either of the new market complexes coming up in Kankanady and Kadri Mallikatta. People should buy products at the exhibition and help artisans, he said.