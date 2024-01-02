Exhibition of vintage cars at Nehru Maidan on Republic Day

January 02, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangalore Motorsport Association will hold an exhibition of vintage cars and two-wheelers at Nehru Maidan, the venue of the Republic Day programme on January 26.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, B.K. Sudhir, president of the association, said the association will hold only the exhibition this year, unlike a rally of vintage cars and two-wheelers held earlier. The exhibition will be held between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Over 50 old cars and two-wheelers will be on display. It includes Mangaluru’s first car a De Dion Bouton owned by the late P.F.X. Saldanha in 1906, which has been donated to the St Aloysius College Museum.

Pattadhikari of Shri Kshetra Dharmastala D. Veerendra Hegde will display some of his vintage vehicles.. Aroor Kishore Rao will display his cars namely 1948 Model Rolls Royce Silver Wraith, a 1948 Bently Mk VI and a 1949 Cadillac LHD.

Luke Rebello of Bengaluru will display the 1925 Rolls Royce. Krishnappa Uchil will display the old Ford car, Mr. Sudhir said.

