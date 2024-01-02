GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exhibition of vintage cars at Nehru Maidan on Republic Day

January 02, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangalore Motorsport Association will hold an exhibition of vintage cars and two-wheelers at Nehru Maidan, the venue of the Republic Day programme on January 26.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, B.K. Sudhir, president of the association, said the association will hold only the exhibition this year, unlike a rally of vintage cars and two-wheelers held earlier. The exhibition will be held between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Over 50 old cars and two-wheelers will be on display. It includes Mangaluru’s first car a De Dion Bouton owned by the late P.F.X. Saldanha in 1906, which has been donated to the St Aloysius College Museum.

Pattadhikari of Shri Kshetra Dharmastala D. Veerendra Hegde will display some of his vintage vehicles.. Aroor Kishore Rao will display his cars namely 1948 Model Rolls Royce Silver Wraith, a 1948 Bently Mk VI and a 1949 Cadillac LHD.

Luke Rebello of Bengaluru will display the 1925 Rolls Royce. Krishnappa Uchil will display the old Ford car, Mr. Sudhir said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.