Executive of restaurant booked for cheating

September 30, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

An assistant manager of Wrapafella quick-serve restaurant outlet in Mangaluru International Airport has been accused of cheating the firm of ₹ 1.18 lakh.

In a compliant registered at the Bajpe Police Station, Vijay Kumar Pillai, a management representative of Wrapafella restaurant chain, said Akash Pandey was working as the assistant manager of restaurant’s outlet at the airport and looking after its finances. Of the total collection at the outlet in August, Pandey transferred ₹56,000 to his account.

Pandey has been also accused of transferring to his account ₹62,690, which is the cash sales collection of the outlet for the period between September 1, 2023 and September 6, 2023.

The Bajpe police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 408 of Indian Penal Code.