ADVERTISEMENT

Executive lounge inaugurated at Udupi railway station

Published - August 16, 2024 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

Situated on platform no. 1, the facility could be availed at nominal rates starting at ₹50 per hour

The Hindu Bureau

The executive lounge which was inaugurated offers comfortable seating arrangements with air-conditioning, free WiFi, and a 24x7 cafe, among other facilities at Udupi Railway Station under KRCL network. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The executive lounge inaugurated at the Udupi Railway Station on the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. network on Friday, August 16, seeks to provide enhanced passenger comfort at affordable costs, said its Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Jha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Situated on platform no. 1, the facility could be availed at nominal rates starting at ₹50 per hour, he said, after its inauguration.

A statement from KRCL said the state-of-the-art facility is part of Konkan Railway’s ongoing bid to elevate the travel experience for its passengers, particularly in Udupi, a key tourist hub. The lounge offers a serene environment with fully air-conditioned cushioned sofa seating, complimentary WiFi, a reading gallery with newspapers and magazines, and a television for entertainment. A 24x7 cafe ensures that travellers have access to refreshments at all times, while ample charging facilities are available for mobile devices and laptops.

This modern facility is designed to provide passengers with a relaxed and comfortable waiting experience, effectively eliminating the fatigue associated with waiting for train arrivals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US