Executive lounge inaugurated at Udupi railway station

The executive lounge inaugurated at the Udupi Railway Station on the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. network on Friday, August 16, seeks to provide enhanced passenger comfort at affordable costs, said its Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Jha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Situated on platform no. 1, the facility could be availed at nominal rates starting at ₹50 per hour, he said, after its inauguration.

A statement from KRCL said the state-of-the-art facility is part of Konkan Railway’s ongoing bid to elevate the travel experience for its passengers, particularly in Udupi, a key tourist hub. The lounge offers a serene environment with fully air-conditioned cushioned sofa seating, complimentary WiFi, a reading gallery with newspapers and magazines, and a television for entertainment. A 24x7 cafe ensures that travellers have access to refreshments at all times, while ample charging facilities are available for mobile devices and laptops.

This modern facility is designed to provide passengers with a relaxed and comfortable waiting experience, effectively eliminating the fatigue associated with waiting for train arrivals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.