Executive lounge inaugurated at Udupi railway station

Situated on platform no. 1, the facility could be availed at nominal rates starting at ₹50 per hour

Published - August 16, 2024 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The executive lounge which was inaugurated offers comfortable seating arrangements with air-conditioning, free WiFi, and a 24x7 cafe, among other facilities at Udupi Railway Station under KRCL network.

The executive lounge which was inaugurated offers comfortable seating arrangements with air-conditioning, free WiFi, and a 24x7 cafe, among other facilities at Udupi Railway Station under KRCL network. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The executive lounge inaugurated at the Udupi Railway Station on the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. network on Friday, August 16, seeks to provide enhanced passenger comfort at affordable costs, said its Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Jha.

Situated on platform no. 1, the facility could be availed at nominal rates starting at ₹50 per hour, he said, after its inauguration.

A statement from KRCL said the state-of-the-art facility is part of Konkan Railway’s ongoing bid to elevate the travel experience for its passengers, particularly in Udupi, a key tourist hub. The lounge offers a serene environment with fully air-conditioned cushioned sofa seating, complimentary WiFi, a reading gallery with newspapers and magazines, and a television for entertainment. A 24x7 cafe ensures that travellers have access to refreshments at all times, while ample charging facilities are available for mobile devices and laptops.

This modern facility is designed to provide passengers with a relaxed and comfortable waiting experience, effectively eliminating the fatigue associated with waiting for train arrivals.

