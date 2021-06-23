Execute sea erosion prevention works on priority basis, Karnataka Minister tells officials

The beach at Kirimanjeshwara village in Udupi district. A wall of boulders has failed to prevent sea erosion along the Karnataka coast.

They apply to the three coastal districts of Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Waterways S. Angara on Tuesday directed officials to execute sea erosion protection wall works on scientific basis and complete the same on priority basis in three coastal districts of Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress of works in the department as well as that of ports development committee. Mr. Angara said the Karnataka government has released ₹35 crore to undertake works to prevent sea erosion in the three coastal districts. Also, the Chief Minister has approved a proposal for ₹70 crore as additional grants to continue work on the existing sea protection wall.

The Minister directed the officials to submit fresh proposals to undertake sea erosion related works that have been pending since three years. The proposal to the Kgovernment should indicate the requirement of financial grants.

He directed officials to submit fresh proposals, including working schemes for maintenance of works executed under the Asian Development Bank-funded shoreline protection project works along the Karnataka coast. They should submit comprehensive technical study reports on the ADB-funded projects, Mr. Angara said.

He further told officials to take steps for vacating stay obtained by contractors for execution of 10 projects for which tenders were finalised.

Marina project

Mr. Angara said the department should submit a proposal for the Marina project in Mangaluru under the Sagarmala project after preparing a blueprint.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said the ₹340 crore Marina project being executed under the Sagarmala scheme in partnership with Inland Waterways Authority of India would include development of cargo islands in Phalguni and Netravathi rivers as well as tourism development projects. Dredging work at the Old Port and the coastal berth projects were being undertaken at a cost of ₹29 crore and ₹ 65 crore, respectively under the Sagarmala project.

MLAs D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Y. Bharath Shetty, U.T. Khader, Rajesh U. Naik and K. Umanath Kotian, Additional Chief Secretary, IDD and Ports, Kapil Mohan, and Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra participated in the meeting.