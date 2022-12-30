Excise Sub-Inspector dies in road accident

December 30, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 52-year-old Sub-Inspector in the Excise Department died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a lorry in Ambagilu in Udupi on the National Highway 66 on Thursday night.

The Udupi police gave the name of the deceased as Shankar, a resident of Uppur in Brahmavar taluk of Udupi district.

The police said the lorry hit the motorcycle head-on. Injured Shankar was taken to Udupi District Hospital where succumbed. A case was registered in Udupi Traffic police station. Shankar worked in Mangaluru, the police said.