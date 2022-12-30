ADVERTISEMENT

Excise Sub-Inspector dies in road accident

December 30, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old Sub-Inspector in the Excise Department died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a lorry in Ambagilu in Udupi on the National Highway 66 on Thursday night.

The Udupi police gave the name of the deceased as Shankar, a resident of Uppur in Brahmavar taluk of Udupi district.

The police said the lorry hit the motorcycle head-on. Injured Shankar was taken to Udupi District Hospital where succumbed. A case was registered in Udupi Traffic police station. Shankar worked in Mangaluru, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US