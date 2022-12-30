HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Excise Sub-Inspector dies in road accident

December 30, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old Sub-Inspector in the Excise Department died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a lorry in Ambagilu in Udupi on the National Highway 66 on Thursday night.

The Udupi police gave the name of the deceased as Shankar, a resident of Uppur in Brahmavar taluk of Udupi district.

The police said the lorry hit the motorcycle head-on. Injured Shankar was taken to Udupi District Hospital where succumbed. A case was registered in Udupi Traffic police station. Shankar worked in Mangaluru, the police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.