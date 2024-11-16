 />
Excise Department seizes unauthorised liquor worth ₹1.6 lakh

Published - November 16, 2024 09:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of the Excise Department seized illegally liquor from a house in Kambala cross, Mangaluru, on Saturday.

Officials of the Excise Department seized illegally liquor from a house in Kambala cross, Mangaluru, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARANGEMENT

Personnel from the Mangaluru sub-division of Excise Department on Saturday seized over 100 litres of unauthorised liquor worth ₹1.64 lakh from a residence at Kambala Cross in Mangaluru.

Stating that the liquor appeared to be part of an inter-district and inter-State racket, the department suspected the unauthorised storage could be linked to the seizure of Goa liquor from the residence of Congress leader Avinash Malli in Karkala taluk on November 14.

Deputy Superintendent Santosh Modgi mounted the raid on the direction of excise Deputy Commissioner T.M. Srinivas and Joint Commissioner C.H. Balakrishna at 12.05 a.m. on the first floor of SS Compound at Kambala Cross in Kodialbail village.

The team found 19.4 litres of defence liquor, 52.5 litres of Goa liquor, three litres of Karnataka IMFL, three litres of tax-free foreign liquor, 21.5 litres of Goa beer, 0.33 litres of Karnataka beer, and 1.3 litres of defence beer.

South zone excise sub-inspector P. Harish registered a case as the unauthorised storage of liquor, intended for sale, was an offence under the Excise Act and rules. Accused A.P. Amith is absconding, said an official release.

Published - November 16, 2024 09:25 pm IST

