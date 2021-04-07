Exams postponed

MANGALURU

07 April 2021 20:32 IST

Mangalore University has postponed all its undergraduate odd semester examinations scheduled from April 8 to April 10 in view of indefinite strike by the employees of State-owned road transport corporations, according to Registrar (Evaluation) of the university P.L. Dharma.

The revised date of the examinations will be announced later, he said in a release. The schedules of undergraduate examinations which will be conducted in the next week have not been changed, he said.

