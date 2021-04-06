Exams postponed

MANGALURU

06 April 2021 23:57 IST

Mangalore University on Tuesday postponed its all odd semester undergraduate examinations scheduled on Wednesday.

It is in view of transport strike by State-owned road transport corporations, according to Registrar (Evaluation) and also in-charge Registrar (administration) of the university P. L. Dharma.

The examinations scheduled on Wednesday in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts stand cancelled, he said and added that the next compensatory date of examinations will be announced later.

