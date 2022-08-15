Ex-serviceman dies while hoisting national flag in Dakshina Kannada

An ex-serviceman died while being taken to hospital, after he collapsed while hoisting the national flag at Kutrupady Gram Panchayat in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Monday

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 15, 2022 17:37 IST

Gangadhara Gowda, an ex-serviceman, collapsed and died on the way to hospital in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

According to information reaching here, Gangadhara Gowda was participating in the flag-hoisting ceremony of the gram panchayat near Amurta Saroovara in the village.

Mr. Gowda invited Hosamata CA Bank former president N. Karunakara Gogte to hoist the flag and stood by the side. As Mr. Gogte came forward, Mr. Gowda collapsed. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

