Ex-serviceman dies while hoisting national flag in Dakshina Kannada

An ex-serviceman died while being taken to hospital, after he collapsed while hoisting the national flag at Kutrupady Gram Panchayat in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Monday.

According to information reaching here, Gangadhara Gowda was participating in the flag-hoisting ceremony of the gram panchayat near Amurta Saroovara in the village.

Mr. Gowda invited Hosamata CA Bank former president N. Karunakara Gogte to hoist the flag and stood by the side. As Mr. Gogte came forward, Mr. Gowda collapsed. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.