Ex-MLA brother’s death: Three more persons arrested

Published - October 09, 2024 09:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Manglauru police have arrested three more persons in connection with the abetment to suicide case registered in connection with death of B.M. Mumtaz Ali, 52, businessman and younger brother of B.A. Mohiuddin Bava, former Congress MLA of Mangaluru City North.

The police gave names of arrested persons as Abdul Sattar, sand trader Kalandar Shafi, and Mohammed Mustafa. The police have already arrested Rehamatha Shuiab and her husband Shuaib. Search is on for Sattar’s driver Mohammed Siraj Salam, the police said.

Mumtaz left his house in Baikampady in his high-end car on Sunday around 3 a.m. On the way, he sent a voice message to the family group stating the names of some persons who were extorting money from him and he was hence ending his life. Mumtaz hit a bus and then stopped the car on Kuloor bridge. He jumped into the Phalguni river on Sunday and his body was found on Monday.

In the complaint to Kavoor police, Mumtaz’s brother Hyder Ali said the accused were blackmailing his brother and were demanding more money from him. Apart from taking ₹50 lakh, the accused have taken ₹25 lakh in the form of cheque.

