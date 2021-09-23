‘Evidence must for arresting accused under SC, ST Act’

Arrests in a case under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocity) Act and other penal provisions are done only if there is evidence to the cognisable offence that is alleged, said Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane here on Thursday.

In answer to a question during the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes grievance redressal meeting held at his office, Mr. Sonawane said that it is wrong to assume that an accused will be arrested soon after a complaint is filed under the Act. “There should be evidence showing the cognisable offence for an arrest to be made,” he said.

To another question, he said that the police register complaints which point out the commission of a cognisable offence.

When an activist mentioned about ill-treatment at a police station recently, Mr. Sonawane said that people need not wait till the grievance redressal meeting but report it forthwith to him or other district police officers. “All the (19) police stations are covered by CCTVs and any type of misconduct can be easily noticed. We will immediately act on such complaints,” he said.

Mr. Sonawane said that directions will be issued to police station heads and also beat constables to regularly visit Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes colonies. He said that the police will resume holding legal awareness sessions in schools. The next grievance redressal meeting will be held in Bantwal, he said.