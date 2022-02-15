‘Everyone should follow High Court verdict on Hijab’

Reacting to the hijab row, the former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa has said that everybody should follow the final order of the High Court of Karnataka which is expected to be passed in a day or two.

He was speaking to mediapersons in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Dr. Mahadevappa, who was here to discuss with party leaders the digital membership drive of the Congress, said that the High Court is hearing the matter and it will pass an order soon and everybody should follow it.

“Whatever the verdict that may come, no one should play with the future of students who have ample responsibility to build a strong nation according to the Constitution,” he said.

The former Minister asserted that the Constitution was put together by B.R. Ambedkar considering all aspects of Indian life and to provide facilities to citizens irrespective of their caste or creed. And, it has the power to protect itself and also, punish If anyone tries to harm it, he added.

District Congress Committee president Marigowda, the former MLCs Vijay Singh, Sharanappa Mattur, Channareddy Patil Tunnur and the former CMC Chairman Samson Malikeri and others were present.