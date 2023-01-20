ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has the responsibility to handover a developed Udupi district to the next generation: Jayaprakash Hegde

January 20, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

Beach Utsav to mark the valedictory of Udupi district formation’s Silver Jubilee celebrations begins at Malpe

The Hindu Bureau

Visitors looking at photographs at Malpe Beach during Beach Utsav-2023, in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A crowd at Malpe Beach during Beach Utsav-2023, in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A crowd at Malpe Beach during Beach Utsav-2023, in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MLA Raghupathi Bhat along with district administration officials inaugurating Beach Utsav-2023 at Malpe Beach in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission Chairperson K. Jayaprakash Hegde on Friday, said projects designed and implemented with a futuristic outlook can take the district on the path of development as everyone has the responsibility to handover a developed Udupi district to the next generation.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Malpe Beach Utsav, part of the valedictory of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the district formation at Malpe in Udupi district. Various leaders and personalities contributed to the development of the new district with futuristic plans in the last 25 years. Similarly, future development should be taken up on the same lines, including improvement of infrastructure and tourism development, Mr. Hegde said.

Presiding over the programme, Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said the administration had organised several cultural and other programmes to mark the Silver Jubilee. It has also planned development works keeping in mind the requirements for the next 25 years. Tourism, one of the major strengths of the district, would further be improved, Mr. Bhat said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Various activities, including neon lighting, fly board, cliff diving, yacht service and scuba diving would commence as a part of the festival. Open sea swimming competition, free kayaking for college students by General Thimmaiah National Academy of Adventure, throwball for women, art camp, photography exhibition etc., too would be part of the festival, the MLA said.

City Municipal Council president Sumithra R. Nayak, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Zilla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna, Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay, sport and youth services assistant director Roshan Kumar Shetty and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US