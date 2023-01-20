Everyone has the responsibility to handover a developed Udupi district to the next generation: Jayaprakash Hegde

January 20, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission Chairperson K. Jayaprakash Hegde on Friday, said projects designed and implemented with a futuristic outlook can take the district on the path of development as everyone has the responsibility to handover a developed Udupi district to the next generation.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Malpe Beach Utsav, part of the valedictory of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the district formation at Malpe in Udupi district. Various leaders and personalities contributed to the development of the new district with futuristic plans in the last 25 years. Similarly, future development should be taken up on the same lines, including improvement of infrastructure and tourism development, Mr. Hegde said.

Presiding over the programme, Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said the administration had organised several cultural and other programmes to mark the Silver Jubilee. It has also planned development works keeping in mind the requirements for the next 25 years. Tourism, one of the major strengths of the district, would further be improved, Mr. Bhat said.

Various activities, including neon lighting, fly board, cliff diving, yacht service and scuba diving would commence as a part of the festival. Open sea swimming competition, free kayaking for college students by General Thimmaiah National Academy of Adventure, throwball for women, art camp, photography exhibition etc., too would be part of the festival, the MLA said.

City Municipal Council president Sumithra R. Nayak, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Zilla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna, Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay, sport and youth services assistant director Roshan Kumar Shetty and others were present.