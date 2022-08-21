Everybody should be involved in nurturing and saving Konkani: Jagadish Pai

Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy president Jagadish Pai on Saturday called upon people to involve in saving and nurturing Konkani.

Speaking at the Konkani Manyata Divas celebrations, held jointly by Sri Venkataramana Women’s College, Karkala, and Konkani Study Chair of Mangalore University here, Mr. Pai said Konkani is a language of rich heritage. Everybody should be actively involved in saving and nurturing this language, he said.

Former president of the academy Roy Castelino spoke about Konkani Manyata Divas, which is held to commemorate 30 years of inclusion of Konkani language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

Mr. Castelino was later felicitated for his contribution to the Konkani language, culture, and education.

Konkani Study Chair advisory committee member Pundaleeka Marathe, Konkani Postgraduate Department Coordinator Devadas Pai, SV Educational Trust president and vice-president Mohandas Shenoy and Ganesh Kamath, folk artist Lingappa Gowda Neerkere, and college principal Principal Usha Nayak were present.

In the function held at the World Konkani Centre, Konkani movement leader and trustee of the centre Kasturi Mohan Pai called upon Konkani speaking people to contribute towards growth of their mothertongue, by learning to write in Konkani and also reading Konkani literature.

Mr. Pai said Konkani has been included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution despite Konkani speakers being around 25 lakh, which is far less compared to speakers of Hindi and other languages that are part of the 8th Schedule. The Konkani people should utilise this opportunity and preserve the language to the next generation, he said.

Maroor Shashidhar Pai lauded efforts of World Konkani Centre in preserving the Konkani language and empowering the Konkani speaking communities.