Every voter plays a vital role in India’s progress: Judge

C.M. Joshi, District and Sessions Judge, said on Saturday that every voter played an important role in the progress of the country.

He was speaking after inaugurating the National Voters’ Day, organised by the district administration, the District Legal Services Authority, and the SVEEP Committee at Town Hall, here.

Mr. Joshi said that all citizens who had attained the age of 18 years must vote. Every voter must exercise his franchise. The youth should get their names registered in the voters’ list and become aware voters, he said.

By exercising their franchise, everyone should participate in the progress of the country. Citizens should also know about their duties as enshrined in the Constitution, he said.

Kaveri, senior civil judge and member-secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, said that democracy was the will of the majority of people in electing the legislators. The Constitution provided for universal adult franchise. “Elections are the festivals of democracy. Be the change you want to see,” she said.

She said citizens should not have any negative attitude about elections. When people did not vote, they did not have the right to complain or criticise various problems. “If you feel that no candidate is good, you can press the None Of The Above (NOTA) button on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM),” she said.

She said that it was incumbent on government officials to be transparent in their work. “Voting is our right. Vote correctly and only then you can see the change in the country. Don’t lose faith in the system,” Ms. Kaveri said.

Elector’s Photo Identity Cards were given to five new voters on the occasion. Preeti Gehlot, ZP CEO, presided over the function.

B. Sadashiva Prabhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kumara Chandra, Additional Superintendent of Police, Anand Kallolikar, municipal commissioner, Anandappa Nayak, Election Tahsildar, Pradeep Kurdekar, Tahsildar, and others were present.