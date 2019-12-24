“Every human being is an immense treasure. Christmas helps one to contemplate the depth of the mystery of human life,” said Bishop of Mangalore Diocese Peter Paul Saldanha here on Monday.

In his Christmas message, the Bishop said that the festival helped one to protect, promote and enhance human life. “Our true worth is shown by the birth of the Son of God amid us as one like us,” he said.

“Let us then, respect human life at whatever stage it is found. Do not strangle life; allow it to grow. If Putalibai had decided to terminate pregnancy, we would not have had Mahatma Gandhi. If someone had decided to put an end to the life of Stephen Hawking, who had myotrophic lateral sclerosis for 50 years, saying it is a way of showing mercy (euthanasia), then, we would have lost a great theoretical physicist,” the Bishop said.

Mr. Saldanha said that Christians believed that the true dignity of every person is reflected in Jesus. If God has chosen to become a human being and nothing else, then every person is truly the image and likeness of God. Every child, whether in the womb or outside or a grown-up person or a dying person, has great inalienable dignity and right.

Addressing presspersons on Monday, the Bishop said that last week’s violent incidents in the city had disturbed him a lot. He prayed that the injured recovered fast and his condolences were with the families of those who lost their lives in it. One should live cordially and maintain peace, Mr. Saldanha said.

The Bishop said that about 80,000 saplings were planted under the jurisdiction of the diocese during 2019. In addition, it took up some water conservation projects and organised water literacy programmes.

The diocese will create awareness on water conservation in Bantwal and Mangaluru taluks during 2020, he said.