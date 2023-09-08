Every govt. hospital in Karnataka should have a full-fledged physiotherapy wing, says Gehlot

September 08, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said on Friday, September 8, that the government should set up a full-fledged physiotherapy unit at every government health care centre.

Speaking at the inauguration of two-day ‘Mangalore Physiocon 2023’, a physiotherapy conference organised by South Canara Physiotherapy Teachers Association, the Governor said physiotherapy is an old and established mode of treatment for mobility and pain relief. Stating that physiotherapy is widely accepted, he said he had personally been benefited by physiotherapy.

“A relative of mine underwent twice an eight-day physiotherapy session at a centre in Uttar Pradesh and he is doing well. My relative was advised replacement of both knees,” he said. The Governor said he has undergone physiotherapy in Indore and it has been beneficial, he said.

The Fit India movement of the Central government lays stress on physiotherapy. Yoga and daily exercises reduce lot of ailments. “I have asked the Minister (for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil) to set up a full-fledged physiotherapy unit at all government hospitals in Karnataka,” the Governor said.

The Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, M.K. Ramesh said physiotherapy units were required at the primary health care facilities. “Majority of those visiting the primary health care centre (PHC) require services of physiotherapist. A physiotherapist gives great relief to surgeon,” Dr. Ramesh said.

Former physiotherapist of Indian Cricket Team, Ali Irani, who is Chairman of International Affairs of Indian Association of Physiotherapists, said having physiotherapists at PHCs will help reduce diabetes and other life style diseases.

Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil commended exceptional services of physiotherapists during the two years of COVID-19. He said physiotherapists gave survivors that recovery is possible and also helped survivors rebuild their lives. Committing his support for physiotherapists, Mr. Patil said, “Your work transforms people’s lives.”

Chairman of Indian Association of Physiotherapists, Sajiv Jha said there will a common syllabus for physiotherapy courses across the country, soon.

Earlier, the Governor presented Excellency Achiever’s Award to D.A. Kalpaja, the Chairperson of Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Bengaluru.

