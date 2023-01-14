ADVERTISEMENT

Evening clinics at Dr. TMA Pai Hospital

January 14, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Dr. TMA Pai Hospital, Udupi, will start evening clinics from January 16. These clinics will run on all working days between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In a press release, Shashikiran Umakanth, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital said all doctors will be available for consultation in the evenings. Services like x-ray, laboratory, and pharmacy will also be available. Discount schemes like Manipal Arogya Card will not be applicable for consultation services, but will be applicable for all other services. For appointments, call 7259032864, Dr. Umakanth said in the release.

