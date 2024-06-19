Even semester UG examinations of Mangalore University to begin on June 24

The Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P.L. Dharma said on Wednesday that the even semester undergraduate examinations of Mangalore University of the academic year 2023-24 will commence on June 24.

The examinations of the second, fourth and sixth semesters will go on till July end. The classes for the academic year 2024-25 are likely to begin in the first or second week of August. The answer scripts of sixth semester students will be evaluated first and their results will be announced first, Mr. Dharma told presspersons on the sidelines of the Academic Council meeting of the university.

Mr. Dharma said that once the existing final year postgraduate students studying in colleges in Kodagu district complete their courses in another two months, the university will have no postgraduate students left under its control in Kodagu district. The undergraduate students who are now in the second year will complete their degree in another year. Later, the university will completely be delinked with the colleges under Kodagu district as the newly-formed Kodagu University began admissions last year. Then the jurisdiction of Mangalore University will be spread over only in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.