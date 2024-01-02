January 02, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore University plans to start the under-graduate classes of even semesters (second, fourth and sixth) of the academic year 2023-24 on February 19, according to Acting Vice-Chancellor Jayaraj Ameen.

He told the Academic Council of the university on January 2 that the under-graduate exams of odd semesters (first, third and fifth) of the academic year 2023-24 began on January 2. The examinations will be over on February 17. The evaluation of answer scripts will begin within a fortnight while the exams will be held simultaneously till February 17.

The Registrar (Evaluation) Raju Krishna Chalannavar said that many guest teachers are also involved in the evaluation process.

