Evaluation records in varsity being digitised

In a mega exercise, Mangalore University has begun the process of digitising its ledgers having manually recorded marks of students who have passed out during the 27 years since the university came into being in 1980.

According to Registrar (Evaluation) V. Ravindrachary, all the ledgers from 1980 to 2007 are now being scanned and their images are being stored in digital format.

Many medical, dental, engineering and law colleges had been affiliated to Mangalore University after it was carved out of the University of Mysore and became an independent university in 1980.

After a due course of time, medical and dental colleges came under the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru, and engineering colleges were brought under the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi. The law colleges came under the administration of the Karnataka State Law University, Hubballi.

Hence, Mangalore University will have to scan the ledgers having records of marks of old medical, dental, engineering and law graduates.

Mr. Ravindrachary said that the process of scanning and digitising the ledgers of engineering students have been almost completed now.

Digitisation would help in the speedy verification of marks in computers when sought by employers and other agencies. Searching key words such as name of student, course, registration number, name of the college, verification could be carried out without taking much time as in the case of searching in ledgers. In case of verification, it will help all, including the examination section, the employers and those who are to be employed.

Digitisation is being done by Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (KEONICS), a State government undertaking.

As the evaluation records have been digitised since 2008 onwards, there is no need to scan any records from that year onwards, he said.

Registrar (Administration) A.M. Khan said that the next step in the digitisation process would be recording the personal details of students who have studied in the university during those 27 years.

Mr. Khan said that as the university has entered into an agreement with the National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL), the digital data base of the students can be shared on the National Academic Depository. It would also allow students to get access to their academic records on-line.