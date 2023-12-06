HamberMenu
Ethically enriched AI sustains human significance: Niranjana Vanalli

December 06, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Bengaluru North University Vice-Chancellor Niranjana Vanalli speaking at an international multidisciplinary symposium organised by SDM College at Ujire near Mangaluru.

Bengaluru North University Vice-Chancellor Niranjana Vanalli speaking at an international multidisciplinary symposium organised by SDM College at Ujire near Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bengaluru North University Vice-Chancellor Niranjan Vanalli has said artificial intelligence (AI), an emerging field that elevates possibilities of multidisciplinary function of human being, has to be associated with ethical values to sustain human significance.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day International Multidisciplinary Symposium organised by Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College at Ujire near here on Monday. Emphasising on the changing human behaviour after the emergence of artificial intelligence, Mr. Vanalli said, “AI is one such area which is gaining ground in academia. There is also a huge requirement from students as the future jobs are mainly dependent on the artificial intelligence and data science.”

College principal B.A. Kumar Hegde said, “Advancement of AI in future may further curb the creativity and diminish the thinking process of human beings to some extent. Presently, the repeated use of the ChatGPT has caused a greater threat to academic activity and integrity.”

SDM PG Centre dean P. Vishwanatha said AI had made special contributions in fields such as healthcare, human behaviour, and finance. As it is an emerging and trending technology, it will draw a significant impact on human behaviour in the coming days.

Symposium convener and Psychology Department head Vandana Jain, and assistant professor Ashwini Shetty were present.

