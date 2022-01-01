Ethanol policy soon: Minister

Minister for Handlooms, Textiles, Sugar and Cane Development Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and MLA K. Raghupati Bhat checking handloom saris in Udupi on Friday.

MANGALURU

01 January 2022 01:08 IST

It will boost production, says Munenakoppa

Minister for Handlooms, Textiles, Sugar and Cane Development Shankar Patil Munenakoppa on Friday said that the BJP Government will soon bring out Ethanol Policy so as to boost ethanol production in sugar factories across the State.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Udupi, Mr. Munekoppa said that ethanol production needs a massive boost as the Union Government has proposed to blend petrol and diesel with 20% of ethanol by 2025.

Having extensively toured Uttar Pradesh where sugarcane is cultivated in a large scale, Mr. Munenakoppa said that mere production of sugar will not be sustainable for factories. Ethanol production thus will become a win-win situation for sugar factories as well as the government. The Minister said that the State Government will also encourage ethanol production from maize and paddy so as to ensure more income to farmers.

Soon, a research team will visit Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra to study modalities of ethanol production, the Minister said and added that the State Government will approve proposals from sugar factories to set up ethanol production units. The State Government itself will buy ethanol from them and sell to oil marketing companies, he added.

Looms modernisation

After visiting Udupi Weavers Primary Cooperative Society whose members produce Udupi Handloom Saris, Mr. Munenakoppa said that the department will soon send an expert team to Udupi to suggest ways to modernise handlooms. Youngsters are hesitant in undertaking weaving as it is economically unviable; the State Government will make every effort to make the profession viable, he said.

Mr. Munenakoppa said that the State Government will also open a training institute for weaving to provide professional training at the proposed Textile Park in Karkala.

Weavers will be categorised as agriculturists to provide various facilities and incentives to them.

Funds have already been released for Nekara Sammana Scheme and ₹122 crore subsidy has been paid to weavers.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat urged the Minister to reduce GST on handloom products from 12% to 5% and pay 10% incentive on the wages being paid to weavers.